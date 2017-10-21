La Reserve Hotel & Spa Paris wins Best Hotel in the World in Condé Nast ranking

Luxury Parisian Palace La Réserve Hotel & Spa, has recently been awarded Best Hotel in the World in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards

When we imagine Old World opulence—like, say, wood-paneled libraries, 19th-century furniture trimmed in velvet, and Haussmann-style apartments outfitted with brocade silk wallpaper and fresh flowers—it’s La Réserve that first comes to mind. A stay at this 40-room hôtel particulier, just a block from both the Champs-Élysées and the rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, is a splurge, but you’ll get Carrara marble bathrooms, anti-aging spa treatments, and two Michelin-starred restaurant, Le Gabriel, in exchange. (Condé Nast)

This year, the hotel has joined the exclusive club of Palace hotels, a distinction for the finest luxury hotels awarded by the French Tourism Ministry. It also enjoys the highest ranking among Palace hotels on Tripadvisor.

La Réserve Hotel & Spa is part of La Reserve Hotels which also includes properties in Geneva and St Tropez.

CPP-LUXURY.COM reviewed La Réserve Hotel & Spa earlier this year.

