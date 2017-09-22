Lamborghini Says the Urus Will Own the Nurburgring

Lamborghini says the soon-to-arrive Urus will be the fastest production SUV to ever lap the venerable German circuit.



The fastest SUV to ever lap the 12.9-mile Nordschleife was the last-generation Porsche Cayenne Turbo S which hustled its way around the Eiffel circuit in 7:59.74. But Lamborghini research and development chief Maurizio Reggiani is positive the Urus will be faster.

“Our SUV will achieve more than 300 kph (187 mph) because it’s a Lamborghini. It’s our DNA. (We will) achieve the best lap time for an SUV on Nordschleife—this is a faster SUV,” Reggiani told Motor Authority.

But Lamborghini isn’t the only one looking to top the time sheet, Alfa Romeo claims the new Stelvio Quadrifoglio will kill the Cayenne and take the crown of fastest family hauler. Considering the Giulia QV is already the fastest four-door sedan to lap the ‘Ring, Alfa’s claims could carry some weight.

We’ll likely have to wait a few more months before the Italians can throw handbags at one another as the Urus isn’t expected to make its debut until December 4th.