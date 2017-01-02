Lamborghini Urus to be Brand’s Sole Plug-In Hybrid, to Release in 2018

Lamborghini’s Urus SUV range is going to be the brand name’s very first and only plug-in hybrid. It will be provided together with a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 Urus.

The Urus, Lamborghini’s very first SUV since the LM002 (1986-93), is most likely to be revealed next year and could be purchased in 2018.

Similar to the Audi Q7 and Bentley Bentayga with which it shares a platform, the Urus will also include 48V-powered active anti-roll suspension.

Autocar notes that Lamborghini R&D chief Maurizio Reggiani provided some insights on the style of the Urus.

It has developed significantly since 2015 concept and the completed automobile is far better inside and out, he stated, including that the vehicle will be turbocharged due to the fact that as an SUV it needs big torque.

Lamborghini will focus its R&D efforts on power, weight and aerodynamics, Reggiani informed.

He included that Lamborghini will keep a difference between the four-wheel-drive models and the increasing number of rear-wheel-drive variants.

A modern-day electronic chassis control system like that of the Huracán LP580-2 is no replacement for the ability of 4×4 to move power to the road, he explained, adding that Lamborghini will continue to provide both driveline systems.

