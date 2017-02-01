Land Rover creates the worlds first Michelin starred luxury drive thru

Land Rover recently teamed up with Michelin starred chef Simon Rogan for an event that highlighted their annual #Hibernot campaign. The event is all about encouraging Brits to get out of their homed even if the winter chill puts them in the mood to hibernate. In the picturesque village of Firle, the luxury car-maker set up a drive through restaurant for one day only featuring dishes inspired by the Great British landscape.

Chef Simon Rogan stated, “Bringing this type of “experience-based” gourmet dining to a location like Firle gives people more of a reason to explore Britain’s outdoors and beautiful landscapes to engage with locally-sourced foods. We could definitely see more dining experiences like this popping up all over the country; people are spending more on eating-out and experiences and so they want something a bit different – a twist on the norm.”

After venturing through the “drive through” area, guests could enjoy their food at a pop-up dining space that offered stunning views of the English countryside. After their mean, guests could explore the Firle Beacon area in a Range Rover, Range Rover Sport or Range Rover Evoque.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com