Land Rover launches its own smartphone

Land Rover is diversifying its offering, launching its own smartphone inspired by its rugged portfolio of rough-terrain vehicles. The Land Rover Explore is a smartphone designed by Land Rover to be taken out on any tough, rugged adventure, with enhanced capabilities focused on use while traveling through the wilderness, hiking or camping. This move represents an adventurous spirit on Land Rover’s part as it seeks to branch out and experiment with new products.

“This is the smartphone we’d all like to own – a perfect combination of design and functionality that embodies the Land Rover DNA and enables customers to be outdoors for longer, with the confidence to go further,” said Joe Sinclair, director of branded goods and licensing at Jaguar Land Rover.

Dubbed the Land Rover Explore, the phone comes with a number of features specifically designed to cater to outdoorsy types. It is waterproof up to 1.8 meters, or almost 6 feet, even in salt water, comes with a protective case that is resistant to extreme heat or cold, and can be used even with wet or gloved hands. Additionally, the phone has instant access to map and weather data at all times, a powerful GPS in case the owner gets lost, a built-in compass and SOS light. It also comes with a battery pack that can extend life and also boost GPS efficiency.

Land Rover has been fully leaning into the performance of its vehicles recently, with an emphasis on how they can handle anything the consumer can throw at them.

Most recently, Land Rover rolled out a new campaign meant to emphasize the power and performance of some of its hybrid electric SUVs. The stunt showcased the Range Rover Sport PHEV becoming the first vehicle to ascend the steep steps of the Dragon Road at China’s Tianmen Mountain, a famous landmark known for a natural rock arch called Heaven’s Gate. Land Rover is hoping to win over those who are skeptical of electric vehicles by emphasizing that they can perform just as well as gas-powered cars.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com