Las Alcobas Hotel opens in Napa Valley, California

Las Alcobas, the 68-room boutique hotel in St. Helena is spread over three acres with the centerpiece being the historic Acacia House, a 1905 former Georgian-style residence that has been fully restored and now houses the new Acacia House restaurant, six guest rooms and a small boardroom.

Most of the hotel’s guestrooms and suites, starting at 450-square-feet, have fireplace-adorned outdoor terraces including ten with outdoor soaking tubs situated on private balconies. Design firm Yabu Pushelberg is behind the interior design, which features custom furniture, oversized, spa-like bathrooms with soaking tubs and showers, stone carved sinks and marble throughout.

Airy guestrooms have beds with linen-upholstered headboards and custom bedside tables. Clean and modern finishes in natural tones with striking contrasts between the different areas of the room are enhanced by wood floors rolled up and integrated into the walls. In-room amenities include handmade soaps made with local wine and “alebrijes” (Mexican folk art sculptures of fantastical creatures) handcrafted in Mexico City.

The serenity of the surrounding hotel’s landscape is emulated at the 3,500 square-foot Atrio spa, which has four single treatment rooms as well as The Sanctuary, a couple’s treatment suite with a relaxation area and private steam room. The spa also offers a co-ed steam room, outdoor showers and indoor and outdoor relaxation areas. The hotel also offers a cabana-lined outdoor pool.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com