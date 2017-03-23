Lead British conceptual artist unveils installation in the lead up to Art Basel Hong Kong

Hong Kong – The most vibrant week in Hong Kong’s Art Month begins with the unveiling of Sir Michael Craig-Martin’s installation Bright Idea.

This March, contemporary artists from all over the world are converging in Hong Kong, as the city celebrates Art Month 2017. Offering an extensive programme of art exhibitions, guided tours and installations, the month reinforces Hong Kong’s status as burgeoning global arts hub.

In the lead up to the fifth edition of worldwide famous Art Basel Hong Kong (23rd – 25th March), the latest piece of conceptual art by lead contemporary artist Sir Michael Craig-Martin has been unveiled. Craig-Martin, born in Dublin and with a degree in Fine Art at Yale University, is one of the leading figures of British conceptual art, known for thought-provoking artworks questioning our perception of everyday objects. This is exemplified in his latest installation, Bright Idea, 2016, a powder-coated steel sculpture of a four meter tall radiant yellow lightbulb, emerging from the Fountain in the Peninsula Hong Kong’s forecourt.

Bright Idea was revealed at the third edition of Love Art, a thought provoking partnership between the distinguished British Royal Academy of Arts and premium luxury hotel The Peninsula Hong Kong. The initiative, beginning in one of the busiest weeks of Art Month, aims to bring public art to the fore, while reinforcing Hong Kong’s status as a burgeoning global arts hub.

Courtesy DNA