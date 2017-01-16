Lexus hints at foray into other sectors with yacht concept

Japanese automaker Lexus is diving into the boating sector with a new sporting yacht concept, alluding to a future in new lifestyle markets.

Manufacturers are branching out into new areas that cater to overlapping audiences, and that is what Lexus is referring to with its new yacht. The automaker’s metaphorical jump into boating starts with a sport yacht design with high-performance twin engines, not intended to be put into production.

“This allowed us to explore how Lexus design language could be applied to a maritime idea,” said Yoshihiro Sawa, vice president of Lexus International.

Lexus yacht

Lexus’ one-off design project was created by The Toyota Marine Department, inspired by its latest fleet of premium Ponam yachts launching in Japan. Marquis-Carver Yacht Group was selected to design the project.

The idea was to build a recreational sporting yacht with twin high-performance Lexus V8 engines that accommodates six to eight people.

Hoping to inspire creative thinking and ideas for the future, Lexus’ idea will not be put into production and is just a concept design.

The mockup makes it clear that the yacht is indeed a Lexus, with a gold accent exterior. The upper deck and outer hull are designed with hand-laid Carbon Fibre Reinforced Plastic, which is used in race cars.

Lexus’ sport yacht is fitted with twin 5.0-litre V8 petrol engines, featured in the Lexus RC F coupe, GS F sport saloon and the new LC 500 luxury coupe. The boat will be able to reach up to 43 knots or 49 mph.

A touchscreen panel will give the captain control over the boat with features such as GPS navigation, digital charts, surface radar, underwater sonar, lighting and entertainment systems.

The passenger cabin is also highly indicative of a Lexus vehicle with a leather finish, wood accents and glass details. The yacht is fitted with a two-burner stove, sink, under-counter refrigerator and shower as well as audio and video entertainment system featuring 4G, WiFi and WAN.

Lexus innovation

Toyota Corp.’s Lexus recently debuted its most innovative design yet at Paris Motor Show, inviting at-home fans to see with an online live stream.

The luxury automotive brand crafted its new crossover vehicle with its iconic look in mind, but with a focus on digital innovation to appeal to the modern urban driver. Lexus revealed its new UX Concept model at Paris, along with a quality live stream that heightened anticipation for the new vehicle (see more).

Lexus also revealed its fifth-generation LS flagship sedan, which was designed to embody Japanese culture and the new generation of the automotive industry.

The new longer and lower vehicle design was unveiled at the 2017 North American International Auto Show on Jan. 9. With a coupe-like silhouette, Lexus hopes to convey a rebirth of its flagship as if it is re-launching its entire brand (see more).

“For the Lexus Design Centre this project has been very exciting,” Mr. Sawa said. “The effort is valuable to us as it stirs our creative energies and pushes our imagination to design and lifestyle possibilities outside of the automotive realm we know so well.”

By Courtesy Luxury Daily