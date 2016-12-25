Lincoln China Sales Expected To Triple, Says Executive

2016 has been a good year for Lincoln as it had good initial numbers in China with triple sales compared to its 2015 sales report. However, big bosses from Ford say that they’ve only just begun. Stating that they’ve got 65 branches and are all over China in just over two years, they are pretty confident that Lincoln will average one store opening every couple of weeks.

The brand’s president, Kumar Galhotra, said so on Lincoln’s press release given on Dec. 16, “We’ve got 65 stores, and they’re all across China, in 25 months. …more than one opening every other week,” as reported by Automotive News.

Lincoln sales in China soared up to 11,000 units back in 2015 and by the first three quarters of the following year, it went up to 21,000. With that said, it is safe to say that their sales are approaching a 300 percent increase.

Lincoln’s rival, Cadillac, however, claims that their sales in China had already passed 100,000 by November of 2016. This is a 54 percent increase based on a year-on-year perspective. Mercedes-Benz had a whopping 429,325 within the same period giving them an increase of 28 percent, roughly.

How to Conquer China’s Luxury Car Industry

Judging from the previous statements, it seems that Lincoln Motor Company still has a lot of legwork to do considering the monstrous numbers reported by their main rivals, Cadillac and Mercedes-Benz. Additionally, the report by Automotive News also stated that Lincoln needs to make its vehicles in China and is in dire need of a boost in its sales network as well.

It was also suggested that they need to set up 500 shops all over China. This in turn would make Lincoln’s 65 number of current branches too low when it comes to conquering China’s luxury car market.

2017 Lincoln MKZ

Reporting about Lincoln cars, The Californian posted a 2017 Lincoln MKZ review which mentioned that the auto is “comfortable and competent” as a luxury cruiser, making it a perfect commute and touring vehicle. The latest Lincoln model costs around $30,000 to $53,000.

Courtesy Auto World News