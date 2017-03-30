LONDON CALLING: Cutting edge art descends on the global center of luxury

It seems these days London can’t stop making the news. Even with the BREXIT cloud hanging over her, London still represents the center of luxury for Europe if not, The World.

Being the ‘center of the universe’ has it’s privileges as top notch and first run everything come to London to be in the spotlight. A new art exhibit comes to London in July and it’s billed to change the way we look at and appreciate art. Read more:

Artists in the Spotlight at FLUX at the Chelsea College of Arts

FLUX EXHIBITION July 12-16th July 2017

Chelsea College of Arts LONDON

Private View: July 12th 18.00 – 21.00

FLUX Exhibition is a ground breaking art event – a collection of the most dynamic painters, sculptors and performance artists which represents an alternative way to encounter today’s best new art.

FLUX has established itself as the platform for contemporary artists to be discovered and to be part of an exceptional, unconventional art event. Hosted by Chelsea College of Arts in LONDON and curated by Lisa Gray, the founder of FLUX, this fourth, much anticipated edition of FLUX brings 70 artists to the fore. Gray has hand selected the very best emerging and established artists for a five day interactive event.

FLUX opening party comes alive with musical guests performance art and site specific installations which complement the work and bring a new experimental approach to the exhibition.

The show represents a rare opportunity to gain access to a diverse group of gifted artists, on the path to being the big names of tomorrow, showcasing international talent in a collaborative, curated show. FLUX celebrates dynamic, emerging artists on the precipice of wider accolade and fame.

FLUX performance artists and hosts at the opening party will include Marnie Scarlet, Liquorice Black, Anna Phylactic and Malik Ibheis (Abnormalik)

FLUX has received over 700 submissions and once all artists have been selected they will be listed on the website www.fluxexhibition.com.

Location:

16 John Islip St, WEstminster, London SW1P 4JU

Nearest Tube : Pimlico

Opening Hours

12th July 18.00 – 21.00 Private View ( ticketed)

13th July 11.00 – 20.00

14th July 11.00 – 20.00

15th July 11.00 – 20.00

16th July 10.00 – 15.00

For more information please visit www.fluxexibition.com. For tickets please email lisa@fluxexhibition.com.

Introduction by Doron Levy PR Courtesy CITRINE PR