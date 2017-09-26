Louis Vuitton and Hermès lead Interbrand ranking

Among luxury players, Louis Vuitton held its top position, while Hermès and Gucci climbed, Burberry and Prada slipped, and Ralph Lauren dropped off the list entirely.

While Apple, Google, and Microsoft are the three most valuable brands, Louis Vuitton held its position at 19, Hermès climbed two places to 32 and Gucci climbed one spot to 51. Burberry slipped three places to 86, while Prada dropped 13 places to 94 and Ralph Lauren fell out of the rankings, from 98th last year.

The Intebrand report comes amidst turbulence in the luxury sector, as brands contend with the rise of digital, a depressed US department store environment and a shift in luxury spending from goods to experiences.

Louis Vuitton is the highest ranked luxury brand at 19, maintaining the same position as last year. It is one of three LVMH-owned brands in the ranking, with Dior at 95 and Moet & Chandon at 99. The fashion conglomerate is the only group to have three in the top 100 aside from Volkswagen with its namesake brand, Porsche and Audi

Hermès is the top-growing luxury brand for the past two years, driven by its protection of the integrity of the brand, while also staying relevant by diversifying the brand and retaining its culture of excellence.