Louis Vuitton introduces new customization campaign “Make it Yours”

Promoted as ‘Make it Yours’, the new Louis Vuitton campaign focuses wholly on personalization and allows connoisseurs a chance to play with its classic Monogram pieces with panache.

As part of the project, Louis Vuitton presents buyers with a selection of custom patches inspired by the travel stickers that once adorned the fashion house’s iconic trunks. One can choose from a total of five collections- all of which range from classic Heritage travel stickers to playful Pop icons.

Some of these creative signs include representations of popular cosmopolitan cities alongside a range of other chunky symbols such as lipsticks, kittens, and flamingos. The exclusive personalization service comes to you free of charge.

Watch the teaser video:

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com