LUX* Grand Gaube resort opens in the Mauritius

LUX* Grand Gaube officially opened this month and its first guests are already bubbling with enthusiasm at its eclectic retro-chic style. British born design guru Kelly Hoppen MBE has worked her magic, making guests feel at home in an extraordinary world true to Mauritian architect Jean-Francois Adam’s vision of contemporary yet timeless Indian Ocean living.

All 186 rooms, including 89 suites and villas, open to sea views and airy verandahs, some with outdoor baths or sundecks edged by the resort’s private cove. Fitted with LUX* Sleeptight mattresses and highest-quality refined Egyptian cotton linens, every room has been intended for comfort and the best night’s sleep. Huge doors treat the living spaces to lots of natural light and the generous dressing space enhances the loft-style feel. Spindrift-white bedrooms are enhanced with unexpected home-from-home touches, such as succulents in ceramic pots. Handwoven African baskets, wicker tables and smooth floors ensure all bedrooms are as comfortable as can be. Geometric encaustic tiles add graphic-design personality to ensuites and many bathrooms have reclaimed bespoke Victorian bathtubs. The top-level accommodation is the signature two-bedroom LUX* Villa, which sleeps a family of four in a beautiful blend of original, modern styling and classic retro chic.

The resort features six restaurants, seven bars, many of which are totally unique styles to Mauritius. Enjoy sunshine or starlight through the glazed ceilings of Palm Court Restaurant and feel the gentle lagoon breeze. Guests can savour dishes cooked à la minute with seven live-cooking stations scattered throughout the dining room. Every table has an ocean view, with seating on banquettes and at kitchen counters.

The interactive open kitchen at the heart of Palm Court means guests can choose between favourite comfort foods or theatrical teppanyaki creations. Stick to healthy-eating intentions with ease thanks to an award-winning team of chefs sourcing the best nourishing ingredients for salads, sushi, kombucha, smoked fish and cured meats.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com