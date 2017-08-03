Luxe Rodeo Drive Hotel: Rejuvenation & Revelry in Beverly Hills

By all accounts Luxe Rodeo Drive Hotel is a distinctive destination in the center of Los Angeles’ most exclusive enclave. This prime property is, in fact, the only private boutique hotel located on the famed Rodeo Drive, itself.

I recently stayed at the storied property to see what the buzz was about and left longing for more. With 88 guest rooms on four floors, each with warm and inviting contemporary décor and creature comforts, guests enjoy an ambiance of relaxed sophistication amid views of the area’s luxury storefronts and sparkling city lights. Indeed, all rooms and suites offer lovely views of Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, the Hollywood Hills and/or downtown Los Angeles.

Chic, Unique & Magnifique

The property offers a myriad of room types, from those classified as “Superior Rooms” to their premium “Grand Premier Rooms” and “Studio Suites.” The King suites, designed by Vicente Wolf, top out at 348 square feet and proffer a wealth of deluxe amenities. Each boasts a living room with double doors that open to a sun deck and, given their second floor location, also enjoys direct access to the mezzanine level. Private balconies are available with some of the suite options, so do inquire when making your room reservation should this be of interest.

Speaking of balconies, the most dramatic accommodation of all at Luxe Rodeo Drive Hotel is perched at the top. The penthouse is more than 500 square feet, serving as an outstanding location for hosting an event given the spacious wraparound outdoor terrace overlooking breathtaking views and availability of on and offsite catering. I was recently on-site for the GBK Productions Pre-ESPY Awards Celebrity Gifting Lounge, and the indoor/outdoor penthouse locale where the prestigious event was hosted was perfection as product and service brands, travel purveyors, food vendors, A-list athletes, celebrities and media personnel all mixed and mingled to mutual benefit.

No matter which space you choose at Luxe Rodeo Drive Hotel, you’ll find it elegantly appointed with fresh orchids, a 42-inch flat screen television, rain shower heads, complimentary Wi-Fi, multi-line telephone, twice-daily maid service and more. Other notable features include high thread-count linens, plush robes, a safe and a refreshment center.

The hotel rooftop gym is also boon, with top-of-the-line cardio machines and resistance training equipment, including free weights, fitness balls, tubes and benches.

Club-Centric Care

With the hotel’s mandatory “Luxe Club on Rodeo” reservation add-on, guests enjoy an array of exclusive benefits that make the property feel more like an elite private club. This includes daily breakfast (inclusive of a fresh omelet station), afternoon light bites and an evening food tastings featuring fresh fabulous fare. There are also hand-crafted cocktails and a selection of beer and wine available from 5-10p.m. nightly. Guests also love the Club’s 24-Hour water and coffee center where cappuccino and latte beverages flow all day long. Outdoor movie screenings are another fun Club benefit for patrons.

Location, Location, Location

Step out of Luxe Rodeo Drive Hotel on foot and you’re mere steps away from some of the most exclusive shopping and art galleries in the world. In fact, Gucci is ensconced directly in front of the lobby entrance. Once you’ve had your fill of Rodeo Drive, other shopping havens and attractions are just minutes away by vehicle, including a spectacular assortment of restaurants, theaters and museums. Of course, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Sunset Strip and other popular locales are also in close proximity.

However perfectly situated and aesthetically pleasing, what I found as striking about Luxe Rodeo Drive Hotel is the highly attentive and personalized service provided by the staff at all levels. With each encounter with hotel personnel, I found them engaging and eager to please. They’re more than happy to arrange restaurant reservations or limo service, provide directions or advice on where to go and accommodate any special request. All offered a genuine smile and a warm greeting to those who pass by.

For all of these reasons and more, Luxe Rodeo Drive Hotel has duly earned its reputation as a jewel in Beverly Hills well worth a visit for business or pleasure.

