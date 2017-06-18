Luxury brands coming to Melbourne Airport’s new high-end shopping precinct

Melbourne Airport is to expand its retail offering with the addition of luxury brands Tiffany & Co, Burberry, Salvatore Ferragamo, Max Mara and Emporio Armani in Terminal 2 later this year.

The outlets will open in the airport’s new high-end fashion precinct as part of its continued effort to enhance the traveller experience.

Creating an airport that Melbourne can be proud of, the gateway claims that new luxury brands have been purposefully chosen and carefully curated to meet the evolving needs and expectations of the airport’s passengers.

“The luxury precinct is really taking Melbourne Airport to the next level, with 11 of the world’s most prestigious brands set to enhance our international passenger experience,” says Andrew Gardiner, chief of retail at Melbourne Airport.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to bring these brands to Melbourne Airport. Our domestic and international passengers have informed us of the stores they want to see, and we’re delivering on that with high end brands that we know our travellers love.”

The new high-end precinct will be located adjacent to the next generation duty free store and will also see brands including Australia’s leading official watch specialty store Watches of Switzerland, Swiss designer Bally, Michael Kors, HUGO BOSS and Furla, as well as upscale business and travel lifestyle brand Tumi.

All stores are scheduled to be open between end of July and end of November 2017.

Founded in 1837 in New York City, international luxury brand Tiffany & Co is delighted to open their store within the dedicated space.

“We are extremely excited to be opening at the Melbourne Airport and offering both local and international travellers the convenience of shopping at Tiffany & Co,” enthused Glen Schlehuber, vice president and managing director of Tiffany & Co Australia & New Zealand.

“Our prominent location in the new luxury precinct provides us with the ideal environment to showcase our jewellery collections such as our renowned Tiffany Diamonds and icon collections Tiffany T, Tiffany HardWear, watches, gifts and accessories.”

Melbourne Airport believes that its new international retail experience will create a lasting impression for every traveller.

Indeed, it states: “Establishing it as another iconic shopping destination for Melbourne. The luxury retail offering will be set within a unique architectural space for an Airport, featuring a sculptured ceiling.”

Gardiner adds: “We have invested more than A$50 million in the first phase of the retail transformation, enhancing the traveller journey.

“This is just the start of our upgrades in Terminal 2 and we look forward to transforming the space with the aim of becoming the chosen international gateway to Australia.”

Courtesy Airport World