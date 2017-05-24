Luxury car dealer H.R Owen commissions one of the most exclusive Rolls-Royce models ever made

The 1 of 1 Rolls-Royce Dawn features a world first copper dashboard and embroidered treadplates

Luxury car deal H.R Owen, which has been operating in London’s Mayfair since 1927, has commissioned a bespoke Rolls-Royce Dawn that the British marque claims is one of the most exclusive Rolls-Royce models ever made.

Dubbed the Dawn Mayfair Edition, the drophead coupe is a one-off design that Rolls-Royce claims: “celebrates H.R. Owen’s 85 years of expertise in creating uniquely desirable motor cars”, and features a number of one-off touches only available on this vehicle to add to its exclusivity.

Drawing drawing inspiration from the Audemars Piguet TITLE watch, the vehicle features a fully copper dashboard, which is first time this material has been used extensively in a Rolls-Royce, while its treadplates have been embroidered to read: “Special Commission – Mayfair Edition One of One”.

The creation is then finished in a ‘Berwick Bronze’ paint scheme, while the interior Arctic White leather seats, as well as a unique copper finish on the audio speakers.

Claus Andersen, Brand Director of Rolls-Royce, said: “We are delighted to welcome this ultra-rare car to Rolls-Royce Motor Cars London, appropriately on an anniversary year for the dealership.

“Our clients value exclusivity very highly indeed, and this 1 of 1 Dawn Mayfair Edition has that overwhelming exclusive appeal.

“The success of the Berkeley Square showroom has put us in a position to be able to offer such a stunning car, and we’re excited to find its very lucky owner.”

