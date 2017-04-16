Luxury car launches at the 2017 New York Auto Show

Mercedes-Benz revealed a four-door coupe concept sports car called the Mercedes-AMG GT. The car made its U.S. debut in New York, honoring Mercedes-AMG’s 50th anniversary. With about 800 horsepower, it would be “the world’s fastest family car,” Mercedes-AMG CEO Tobias Moers said.

The company also showed off the E-Class Cabriolet in the U.S. for the first time at the New York Auto Show. The model, available as a sedan, wagon or coupe, comes with a 3-liter, 6-cylinder biturbo engine. Luxury comfort features include neck-heating technology. The vehicle, which debuted at the Geneva Motor Show in March, hits U.S. dealers by the end of 2017.

In another reveal, Mercedes showed off the AMG E63 S Wagen in the U.S. for the first time. The high-performance vehicle’s 4-liter, 8-cylinder engine boasts a whiplash-inducing 603 horsepower and accelerates to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds. This model also debuted in Geneva and will launch in the fall.

The limited Audi Sport Edition R8 celebrates the marque’s motorsport history and the R8’s very own racetrack reputation. Mechanically, the special edition R8 is identical to the standard mid-engine sports coupe and the special treatment by Audi Sport is mostly cosmetic. The package includes a set of 20-inch, forged aluminum wheels wrapped in 245/30 front and 305/30 rear tires. The brake calipers get a high-gloss red finish, while the V10 Plus version’s brakes have an anthracite finish.