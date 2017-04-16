Luxury car launches at the 2017 New York Auto Show

Mercedes-Benz revealed a four-door coupe concept sports car called the Mercedes-AMG GT. The car made its U.S. debut in New York, honoring Mercedes-AMG’s 50th anniversary. With about 800 horsepower, it would be “the world’s fastest family car,” Mercedes-AMG CEO Tobias Moers said.
The company also showed off the E-Class Cabriolet in the U.S. for the first time at the New York Auto Show. The model, available as a sedan, wagon or coupe, comes with a 3-liter, 6-cylinder biturbo engine. Luxury comfort features include neck-heating technology. The vehicle, which debuted at the Geneva Motor Show in March, hits U.S. dealers by the end of 2017.
In another reveal, Mercedes showed off the AMG E63 S Wagen in the U.S. for the first time. The high-performance vehicle’s 4-liter, 8-cylinder engine boasts a whiplash-inducing 603 horsepower and accelerates to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds. This model also debuted in Geneva and will launch in the fall.
The limited Audi Sport Edition R8 celebrates the marque’s motorsport history and the R8’s very own racetrack reputation. Mechanically, the special edition R8 is identical to the standard mid-engine sports coupe and the special treatment by Audi Sport is mostly cosmetic. The package includes a set of 20-inch, forged aluminum wheels wrapped in 245/30 front and 305/30 rear tires. The brake calipers get a high-gloss red finish, while the V10 Plus version’s brakes have an anthracite finish.
Infiniti said the Infiniti QX80 Monograph is a new “design study exploring upscale luxury” and signals the brand’s aim to further develop its standing in the full-size luxury SUV segment.
“QX80 Monograph shows our concept of luxury and style on the road, and is an exploration into how we could enhance our future Infiniti offering in the luxury SUV segment,” Roland Krueger, president of Infiniti, said in a statement.
At the 2017 New York Auto Show, Maserati has revealed its new blacked-out Maserati Ghibli Nerissimo Edition. Nerissimo in English translates to the phrase “extremely black” and the limited-edition trim package add exactly what the name implies. Available on the base Ghibli, Ghibli S, and Ghibli S Q4 models, the Nerissimo package includes glossy black finish 20-inch Urano wheels, black door handles, black window trim and black grille features on the outside. Inside the cabin, it comes with black extended leather interior featuring red stitching and gear-shift paddles, INOX sport pedals, red brake calipers, dark mirror interior trim, sport Seats and a sport Steering wheel.
After much anticipation, the all-new 2018 Volvo XC60 has debuted at the 2017 New York International Auto Show. Using Volvo’s new Scalable Product Architecture, the XC60 will have a lot of similar design cues as the XC90, but it will be smaller in stature. Like its bigger brother, the 2018 XC60 will have several (three to be exact) engines to choose from. The T5 trim will come with a turbocharged four-cylinder making 250 horsepower, while the T6 will be a turbocharged and supercharged four-cylinder totaling 316 horsepower. If customers really want to get sucked back into their seats, they can opt for the T8 trim with a twin engine plug-in electric hybrid producing a 400 horsepower. The T8 XC60 will reportedly hit 62 mph in 5.3 seconds.
