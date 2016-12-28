Luxury Daily Awards’ 2016 winners: Gucci, Net-A-Porter and Mr Porter, Vogue and Euromonitor

Luxury Daily has announced Gucci as Luxury Marketer of the Year, Net-A-Porter and Mr Porter as Luxury Retailer of the Year, Vogue as Luxury Publisher of the Year and Euromonitor as Luxury Researcher of the Year 2016.

The 2016 honors will acknowledge outstanding consumer-focused strategic, tactical and creative thinking by luxury brands, luxury retailers, luxury-focused agencies, luxury publishers and luxury-oriented researchers for work done in calendar year 2016. The winners were announced in mid-December.

“The outstanding characteristic of luxury marketing, retail and media this year was the average luxury marketer’s willingness to adapt to new marketing, retailing and communications trends, most of them consumer driven, while rivaling many non-luxury brands in their adoption of technology as the worlds of luxury bricks-and-mortar and digital learn to lean on each other with increasing comfort,” said Mickey Alam Khan, editor in chief of Luxury Daily, New York.

All candidates selected by the Luxury Daily editorial team and from reader nominations had to have appeared in Luxury Daily coverage this year. Judging was based purely on merit.

And the winner is…

Gucci is 2016 Luxury Marketer of the Year

Italian fashion label Gucci is Luxury Daily’s 2016 Luxury Marketer of the Year for its revamped advertising image under the creative direction of Alessandro Michele.

Gucci won over first runner’s-up Chanel and second runner’s-up Burberry. All three brands were able to adapt and connect with a new generation of consumers while not losing focus on their luxury positioning.

2016 marked the first full year with Mr. Michele at the head of Kering-owned Gucci. Aside shifting the brand’s apparel and accessories design, he has made his mark on the brand’s marketing, replacing an overt sex appeal with a more romantic femininity.

Gucci took the top spot in L2’s fashion index this year, thanks to efforts including an updated ecommerce site and enhanced social media visibility.

Capitalizing on the buzz surrounding the label, Gucci linked with select retailers, such as Net-A-Porter and Galeries Lafayette, designing exclusives for the stores. Beyond buzz, this desire is translating to revenue, with Gucci outperforming the luxury sector, seeing double-digit sales growth during the third quarter of 2016 (see story).

Net-A-Porter and Mr Porter are 2016 Luxury Retailer of the Year

Online retailers Net-A-Porter and Mr Porter are Luxury Daily’s 2016 Luxury Retailer of the Year for their introduction of traditionally ecommerce-averse brands to an online audience.

Net-A-Porter and its brother site Mr Porter placed ahead of first runner’s-up Nordstrom and second runner’s-up Barneys New York thanks to their coveted exclusives and innovations in service and selling. These four retailers demonstrated a willingness to integrate digital touchpoints into the shopping experience, additions that luxury stores are facing increasing pressure to implement.

Net-A-Porter and Mr Porter have carved a niche in luxury ecommerce, convincing brands that previously did not sell online to give it a try.

In 2016, Net-A-Porter and Mr Porter became the first solely online outlets to retail IWC Schaffhausen’s timepieces. Similarly, Tiffany chose Net-A-Porter as its exclusive ecommerce partner, making the retailer the only place to buy its jewelry online aside from the brand’s own Web site.

Aside from its product selection, Net-A-Porter also branched out in its advertising efforts. In a break from its tradition of a single campaign face, Net-A-Porter recruited five up-and-coming models of different races and looks for its fall/winter seasonal ad effort, which includes still imagery and a video component.

Net-A-Porter and Mr Porter also beefed up their content, upping their posting frequency on both its namesake site and Mr Porter from weekly magazines to daily updates (see story).

Vogue is 2016 Luxury Publisher of the Year

Condé Nast-owned fashion publication Vogue is Luxury Daily’s 2016 Luxury Publisher of the Year for its digital and physical expansions as a means to continuously speak to its global readers regardless of preferred channel.

Vogue, and its international editions, won over the first runner’s-up Hearst and the second runner’s-up The New York Times. Traditional publishing has been inundated with digital touch points that have resulted in an industry shake-up and sink or swim mentality, but these three publishers have responded accordingly to ensure their readers are exposed to strong content and their advertising partners continue to be placed in front of a discerning audience in memorable ways.

This year saw the launch Vogue Arabia, which has taken a digital-first strategy. The title launched online Oct. 25 with a bilingual platform, in English and Arabic, a historic first for the magazine title. The print version of Vogue Arabia will begin distribution for spring 2017, demonstrating the changing media consumption of today’s consumer audience.

Vogue has seen also seen continued success with its annual Vogue Festival, first launched in London (see story).

Euromonitor is Luxury Researcher of the Year

Euromonitor is Luxury Daily’s 2016 Researcher of the Year for its comprehensive view of the luxury sector across regions, verticals and for its attention to current events.

Euromonitor won over first runner’s-up Fashionbi and second runner’s-up real estate brokerage firm Knight Frank. These three firms conducted research that painted a broad picture of 2016’s challenges, which included the United Kingdom’s Brexit vote and the United States presidential election, as well as tracking the marketing successes of luxury brands.

During 2016, Euromonitor examined international markets closely with research delving into Russia, China and Brazil. As important players for luxury, Euromonitor based its research on these regions’ economics, world events and class structures.

With many research reports focusing on digital and mobile technologies, and how consumer sentiment has evolved due to these advancements, a localized approach offers luxury marketers an on-the-ground view of target regions. Understanding a specific market’s shortcomings or strengths can assist marketers in making sound and relevant choices in unfamiliar environments (see story).

Courtesy Luxury Daily