LUXURY HACKS: 3 Self-Improvement Tips from the highly successful people

Unless they won the lottery or inherited a ton of cash, most rich people have accrued their wealth with a lot of hard work and perseverance. In fact, if you are hoping to improve certain areas of your life, you can definitely turn to the wealthy for inspiration and ideas. With this in mind, check out the following self-improvement tips that are all borrowed from the affluent:

Never Stop Learning

One trait that most highly successful people share in common is a continued desire to learn. Instead of resting on their laurels and deciding that they know everything they need for success, wealthy people will continuously look for ways to improve their bank of knowledge. For example, if you want to improve your business skills, you can apply this tip to your own life by continuing your education with the help of a company such as Amway. A global direct sales giant, Amway offers its independent business owners the opportunity to take part in Amway Education, an online and in-depth curriculum that is designed to help put you on the path to success. From the moment you register for Amway Education, you will get access to a library of printed materials along with 80 online courses and activities.

Don’t Spend More Than You Earn

Many people who are struggling financially live well above their means. They often have credit card debt and routinely spend much more than they make. On the flip side, rich people routinely save a large chunk of what they make. In a study of the habits of wealthy individuals, accountant Tom Corley found that the vast majority of those surveyed saved a significant amount of their monthly income. To mimic them, Corley, who also co-authored “Rich Habits, Poor Habits,” suggests saving 20 percent of your take home pay each month. To make this as easy as possible, consider setting up an automatic transfer from your checking to savings account so you never see the money you are trying to save.

Financial guru Dave Ramsey recommends spending no more than 25 percent of your income on housing and no more than 15 percent on food. If you have accumulated credit card debt, it’s a clear sign that you need to cut back on your spending; take a hard look at your budget and determine where you can save money, and apply these funds to your balances. To help do this as efficiently as possible, consider using a number of budgeting and saving apps, such as Mint, PocketGuard, Prism and Albert.

Decrease Your Screen Time

Seventy-seven percent of people who are struggling financially spend at least an hour a day watching TV, and 74 percent surf the net for the same amount of time, according to Success.com. Conversely, two-thirds of rich people watch less than an hour of TV a day and are not on the computer that often, unless it is related to their business. Instead, affluent people spend their spare time networking, volunteering, working a side job or improving themselves in some way that will ultimately lead to being more successful. If you like the idea of volunteering, love the great outdoors and are unsure where to find opportunities, check out a website such as Volunteer.gov. The site lists a number of natural resource service projects that need help and are run by organizations like the National Park Service and U.S. Geological Survey.

Fortunately, you don’t need a mega-wealthy elderly aunt or uncle to pass away and leave you their fortune to be rich. There are a number of tips that you can work on every day that will help you to live and think like affluent people do, which in turn will cause your bank account to increase in size.

