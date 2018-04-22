LUXURY HACKS: 4 Ways Successful People Use Their Smartphones

Being successful isn’t always smooth sailing, in fact, it’s a combination of hard work, determination, and self-control. But in this day and age, technology and social media can often distract us from our goals and sometimes even hinder that success we strive so hard for. With mobile technology at our fingertips, it’s easy to get sidetracked. However, the most successful people set clear boundaries for themselves to ensure that their mobile devices are used as tools instead of distractions. Let’s take a look at the four ways successful people utilize their smartphones to grow their success even more.

Staying Up-To-Date

One thing successful businessmen and women do first and foremost is making sure that they are up-to-date with the best technology. It’s important to always invest in high-quality cell phones not only to keep up with the latest trends but to make make sure that your smartphone is keeping up with your lifestyle too. Phones like the iPhone X are equipped with the latest technology that allows your smartphone to maintain quick operation speeds and longer battery life. This means that you can focus on getting things done on the go without worrying about your phone malfunctioning or dying on you.

Setting Social Media Boundaries

Another way successful men and women continue to be successful is by not letting social media distract or deter them from their goals. Social media can be extremely positive when it comes to marketing yourself or your business, but only when done correctly. If you find yourself scrolling through Instagram during an important business meeting, then it’s time to set some boundaries. Successful people set reasonable boundaries for themselves that still allows them to enjoy social media without getting lost in it. For example, only check Facebook and Instagram on your lunch break or set aside 30 minutes in the evenings after dinner. If setting rules like these don’t seem feasible to you, then there are plenty of smartphones apps that can help you get there.

Taking Breaks

Even more so than setting social media boundaries, successful people know when it’s time to go offline, or at least maybe just taking small breaks throughout the. Accomplished men and women are still human and they know that sometimes you need to be 100 percent distraction free in order to reset and refocus your energy on what you want to accomplish. If you can’t commit to going away for a couple of hours, then you can set reminders on your smartphone to go for a walk or get some fresh air to give your mind and body a break.

Screening Calls

Besides valuing their mental and physical health, successful people also value their time. So they very well know that their time can’t be spent answering calls all day. One way to combat this is to change the settings on your smartphone to forward all incoming calls to a different number. That way, you can have your assistant screen your calls for you and determine which ones are the highest priority for you. This will allow you more time to focus on other things like meetings or networking since you won’t be bombarded with calls all day.

Remember that success doesn’t happen overnight. But with these four things in mind, you can use your smartphone as a tool to help you continue to grow your success. With the right smartphone and the right mindset, you’ll be on the road to living your best life in no time.

Courtesy TheTopTier Digital Media