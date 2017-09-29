LUXURY HACKS: Enhance your casino experience

With so many online casinos, which has led to an increase of people playing over the Internet, it can be easy to forget there is a certain etiquette that comes with visiting real land based casinos – especially high-end ones. It can be an awkward transition if your primary casino experience has been in the virtual world and you suddenly find yourself mixing with seasoned pros at physical luxury casinos.

But fear not, as we’re here to bring you proper casino etiquette, so you don’t find yourself facing a barrage of disapproving stares and disgruntled players. By the time you’ve finished with our guide, you’ll be a casino veteran, mixing it with the other players and hopefully leaving with a few more dollars than you entered with.

Online casinos

Before we get into the rules of physical casino etiquette, the world of online casinos offers a different experience. Of course, when you’re venturing online at places like Bitcasino where there is a vast selection of slot games for you to spin it with the best of them, you could potentially do so in your pyjamas from the comfort of your own home. But entering into real-world casinos can be vastly different.

Don’t get too excited

Play it cool when entering a casino and act like it’s not your first time. Sure, casinos are unique venues and the need to break out your smart phone and take a few pictures, including a selfie or two, might be strong, but none of the other players particularly want to see someone stopping every couple of seconds to take a quick snap. Plus, if you’re seen taking photos on the gaming floor, people who work in the casino might think you’re up to something dodgy. To avoid a stern ticking off from security, keep the camera off.

Leave the mobile in your pocket

Not only should you refrain from using the camera on your phone; it’s best if you keep it tucked away in your pockets altogether, either off or on silent. Other gamers don’t want to be distracted because you keep taking your phone out to take a phone call, send a text, check your twitter or take a picture. You’re there to enjoy the games and take in the experience. Don’t ruin it with your mobile phone.

Enjoy yourself but don’t overdo it

By not overdoing it, we mean don’t get completely wasted on alcohol. Sure, you’re there to have a good time and enjoy yourself, so it’s fine to have a few alcoholic beverages – just make sure that you don’t overdo it, disturbing the other players and making a fool out of yourself in the process. There’s only one way it will end: with security kicking you out.

Keep it classy and tip

Tipping is something most of us don’t mind doing, but aren’t sure when and how to do it. When you leave the table, also leave a small gratuity for the dealer to let them know you have appreciated the hard work they have done while running your game. You don’t need to go over the top with your tip: if it’s a small win, a few dollars will be fine. For a big win, maybe between $5 and $10.

Rules of the house

By following these tips, you will be in a good position to make the most out of your real-life casino visit, ensuring everyone has a good time and that you blend in with the gaming vets. The purpose of a casino is to have a good time and hopefully win some money. Respect the rules and enjoy the experience so everybody wins.

By Craig Palmer Courtesy TheTopTier Digital Media