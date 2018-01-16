LUXURY HOME: 4 Useful Tips to Keep Your Garden Neat and Clean

Garden plays an important role in identifying your home. It not only add up the beauty to the house as a whole, but also act as a relaxing ground for every family or friend gathering moment. The neat and clean appearance of the garden will please your eyes and any guests coming to visit you. Therefore, the task of ensuring that the garden is always well-organized and tidy is substantially essential. This article will guide you through useful tips to care for your garden.

Weed removing

Weed is inevitable in any garden. They grow up quickly and strongly everywhere. Certainly, you only want your planted trees, shrubs or flowers develop in your garden. However, if you do nothing to help those plants fight against weeds, they can hardly grow well. Early weeds should be detected and removed right away so that they will not root deeper into the soil and spread all over the garden. You can manually remove weeds in a small garden; it won’t take time if you plan to do it on a regular basis. In case of a large garden, you may get a lawn mower do the job. The mower will cut the grass and the weeds also. In the areas that are inaccessible to lawn mowers, a weed trimmer can help.

Lawn mowing

The lawn is the theme of the garden. Keeping the lawn in shape will definitely make your garden look good. Grasses grow up pretty fast so schedule time for regular mowing. There are a variety of lawn mowers you may consider buying or renting depending on your needs. It does not require a lot of effort to bring the lawn back in shape. Spend time caring for it and you will be rewarded with the pleasure of looking at the nicely-shaped lawn.

Fallen leaves and debris clearing

Leaves, logs or debris clustering over the garden is not something unusual. Nevertheless, if you keep letting them stay where they drop or fall, several problems may emerge. Moisture and shady shelter created by those fallen leaves or logs are the perfect hiding places of fungi, bacteria and insects such as ants or fleas. The harmful undesirable invaders will damage the lawn, plants and overall landscaping of the garden. Your family and pets playing in the garden could be affected. Let’s take fleas for example. Hiding among fallen leaves and rotten woods, they will find the ways to attach to a furry host by jumping up their body and who knows when they enter your house and infest there. Therefore, it is critical to clear up leaves and debris in the garden to remove the living conditions for harmful insects and ultimately protect your family from fleas.

You may have a rake, leaves blower or leaves vacuum to collect them. Sweeping fallen leaves and all logs or debris off the lawn surface will ensure a neat and clean garden.

Hedge shaping

If you have a hedge surrounding your garden, it is highly recommended to do regular trimming to make sure the hedge always neat in shape. The hedge could be bushes or vines. If you are not good at creating beautiful shapes for the bushes, simply make it neat and organized. Your garden will look much better with a well-trimmed hedge.

To sum up

These basic tips to keep your garden neat and clean are easy to practice. If you want the best of your garden, you have got to invest some time and effort in it. Take it as a leisure activity rather than a task and you will enjoy doing it.

Courtesy TheTopTier Digital Media