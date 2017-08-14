Luxury Home Gym Decor Tips

When designing and decorating your home gym with luxurious feel in mind, it’s important not to fall into the trap of buying luxury items only. Of course, your gym equipment should be top-notch, but spending a lot of money on every aspect of décor doesn’t mean that the end result will look luxurious. After all, the way you organize your space, as well as the materials and colors you choose, can have a much greater impact on the luxury vibe you’re trying to create.

Careful with the color palette

Sticking to calm and peaceful colors when decorating your home gym space is the most effective guideline you can go with. Whites and grays, but also pastel and muted tones of other colors make for a perfect gym interior. Of course, you can play with accent walls and pops of color, but only if these work for you. In general, it would be best to avoid a wallpaper, since it doesn’t fit the luxury gym vibe.

No room for clutter

If you’re going for a luxury home gym, you have to understand that there’s no room for clutter. Actually, you shouldn’t have anything that doesn’t contribute to the mindful aspect of the gym space in this particular area of your home. Therefore, make sure to go through a serious and thorough decluttering process. Get rid of things that create a mess and have no real purpose aside from occupying the space. Things like paper and documents shouldn’t even be stored in your gym space.

Make the most out of greenery

A luxurious home gym doesn’t need a lot of house plants. However, a touch of greenery can drastically change its appearance. There are plenty of physical and psychological benefits to having plants around you. In that respect, make sure to choose the ones that provide you with the boost of energy and motivation. Of course, to keep the luxury theme in mind, go for tall and sleek plants in minimal yet bold plant pots.

Utilize the natural light

Just like plants, natural light is very beneficial for you, especially when working out. It would be best to turn a room that has plenty of sunlight during the day into a home gym. Large windows are also a great addition to the luxury gym décor. However, if this is not possible and you don’t want to invest in window replacement, choosing the right artificial lighting can make all the difference. Remember, the light shouldn’t be too strong or fluorescent. Moreover, try to avoid flashy chandeliers and go for sleek designs – recessed lights, sconces and floor lamps are the best solutions in this case.

Freedom of movement

When arranging your gym equipment keep in mind that you’ll need to have enough space to move around. After all, there are plenty of workouts that you’ll need enough space for or you’ll have to do on the floor. You don’t want to worry about hitting something every time you do lunges, do you? What’s more, not all floor materials are created equal. Investment-wise, it’s essential that you choose the best gym flooring for your particular needs. It has to be durable but also comfortable to walk and do exercises on.

Additional décor

Elegant plants and lighting solutions already make a great part of luxury gym décor. However, to complete the look without going overboard, include a couple of prints on the walls. Using prints instead of paintings and photos is essential if you want to create a luxurious gym space. Also, make sure that the prints match the overall fitness theme and provide additional motivation as well.

As you can see, there are plenty of aspects to keep in mind when designing a luxurious gym, and not all of it has to do with how much money you’re spending on this project. For instance, your gym won’t be functional or luxurious even with the most expensive equipment if the whole space is dark and cluttered. To achieve the best possible results, keep functionality, minimalism and Zen vibes in mind all the time.

