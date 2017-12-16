Luxury Homebuyers Want Over-The-Top Amenities For Enjoyment And Investment

From Miami to Beverly Hills, today’s luxury and ultra-luxury buyers want over-the-top amenities to enjoy now and help market the property when it’s time to sell.

“Since we are in Los Angeles it’s not surprising we are seeing everything. As the world gets more opulent, developers and homeowners compete against each other to truly stand out and continually push the envelope. We are seeing more and more amenity rich properties being built and existing properties being renovated,” explains Jonathan Nash, Estates Director at Hilton & Hyland, Christie’s International Real Estate in Beverly Hills. Nash knows of properties around Los Angeles with; private vineyards, luxe bowling alleys, spa/wellness centers and even a cosmetic surgery studio.

“The mindset today for amenities especially around Los Angeles, is if you can imagine it, then it can be done,” says Nash. He points to a $45 million property in Beverly Hills he and business partner Stephen Resnick also of Hilton & Hyland recently listed. The French Regency style estate built in 1937 boasts an; indoor golf simulation room featuring holes from the PGA Tour, wine cellar with fully ventilated cigar room and Moroccan inspired spa.

If you think that’s over-the-top, venture a few miles west to Bel-Air . You’ll find a 38,000 sq. ft. estate priced at $250,000,000. Yes, you read that correctly. Among its numerous amenities are; 4 lane bowling alley/lounge, 40-seat Dolby Atmos Theater and a candy wall that would fit right into the famed Dylan’s Candy Bar, started by Ralph Lauren’s daughter, Dylan Lauren.

Valery Neuman, one of the top selling real estate agents specializing in luxury properties in the greater Palm Springs area cites changing demographics. “As our desert buyers become younger they insist on full-on smart and automated homes. They want to be able turn everything off and on from where ever they are.”

Across the country to Miami the indulgence in luxe amenities continues with prime waterfront homes in the $6 million and up range.

Emilio Cubero who designs and builds high-end waterfront homes in the Miami area always includes large exterior spaces to enjoy the Miami lifestyle where it’s all about entertaining. Expansive outdoor “summer” kitchens are a must-have amenity. Most of Cubero’s designs start near a $7 million price tag.

“I often include a rear waterfront pool in my designs since clients really like them. They are always in demand when the home goes on the market again.” For Cubero, all amenities take advantage of an outdoor lifestyle that distinguishes the luxury Miami home market.

Nelson Gonzalez of EWM Realty International whose been selling luxury Miami real estate for over 20 years knows what buyers want. “Right now, it’s all about really nice wine rooms with a tasting room incorporated into the design for entertaining. Home theaters have become a big selling point and a good investment. The more luxurious they are the better,” says Gonzalez.

Expansive roof top terraces on sleek modern homes with Miami skyline views are in vogue. “When you show a client a roof top terrace with Miami as a backdrop its sexy and becomes a huge selling point for the home,” Gonzalez notes. “How often they use it is another story,” he laughs.

Talk about over-the-top, one of his clients currently building a home near South Beach is including a full-on night club with state-of-the art sound system and acoustics.

As Jonathan Nash in Beverly Hills said, “if you can imagine it, then it can be done.”

