Luxury Learning — 3 Divine Hotels Where Digital Nomads Can Study in Style

There sometimes comes a time in life when you need to pause to refresh yourself and decide on your next major career move. But some people taking a mid-life sabbatical tale the opportunity to study for an online degree in between bouts of rest and relaxation. And there’s no need to rough it when you’re a digital nomad — here are three divine hotels where you can study in style.

The Brando, Tahiti

When Hollywood megastar Marlon Brando filmed 1962’s Mutiny on the Bounty in Tahiti, he loved the tropical ambience so much that he bought neighbouring Tetiaroa Atoll four years later. And his vision of building an inconspicuous luxury eco-hotel has sprung to life superbly in The Brando — a five-star palace that prides itself on privacy, exclusivity and superb standards. There’s no reception — so the concierge will whisk you away to your beautiful beachfront villa immediately, where luxury features include a private infinity pool, outdoor bath and media room. You can lounge with your laptop in the Beachcomber Cafe and enjoy a tropical fruit breakfast with locally-sourced honey while checking your coursework. Double-rooms start at £2,372 per night — but children under 12 stay for free and champagne, meals, spa treatments and WiFi are included.

The Martinez, Cannes

The Carlton might be the most famous hotel on the star-studded Boulevard de la Croisette — but Cannes insiders like Will Smith, Susan Sarandon and Rihanna favour the nearby Hotel Martinez. Its Palme D’Or restaurant is two-star rated by Michelin and the elite establishment boasts the largest private beach in the vicinity. You’ll need to book a year in advance to secure a room during the film festival — and expect to pay US$37,500 per night to splash out on the premium penthouse suite. But bagging a room here during red carpet season might allow you to randomly share a lift with Hollywood royalty. Studying when it suits with a reputable provider like Anglia Ruskin Distance Learning allows you plenty of time to enjoy a sea view of the magnificent Mediterranean and recline in a marvellous marble bath to recharge your batteries.

The Silo, Cape Town

Nestled around the foothills of Table Mountain at the point where the Indian and Atlantic Oceans meet, Cape Town is one of the world’s most breathtaking cities. And The Silo hotel has taken five-star luxury to the next level in The Mother City. It’s housed above the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary African Art (MOCCA) and offers guests outstanding city views. Features include a rooftop swimming pool, mini library, sauna and spa. And if you need to de-stress when awaiting course test results, there’s even a gym to burn off extra energy. The interior of the hotel is plush and pleasant, while the exterior is a marvel of modern architecture. If you want to be a digital nomad with a difference, you can learn in the lap of luxury in any one of these three divine hotels.

What’s your favourite luxury hotel? Share your opinions in the comments section.

Courtesy TheTopTier Digital Medi