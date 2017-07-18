Luxury line Regent unveils another epic around-the-world cruise

Luxury line Regent Seven Seas has announced plans for another epic, around-the-world cruise.

The 131-night voyage on Seven Seas Mariner will kick off Jan. 24, 2020 in San Francisco and include stops at 66 ports across six continents.

Mariner will follow a westerly route around the globe that starts with a trip across the Pacific to the Hawaiian Islands, French Polynesia, American Samoa and Fiji. From there, the 700-passenger ship will sail to New Zealand and Australia before heading northward to Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand

Mariner then will cross the Bay of Bengal to Sri Lanka and India before heading to the Arabian Peninsula for stops in Oman and the United Arab Emirates. Stops in Jordan and Egypt also are on the schedule as the vessel approaches the Suez Canal for a transit to the Mediterranean.

Mediterranean calls include Haifa, Israel (for Jerusalem); Kusadasi, Turkey; Athens, Greece; Taormina, Sorrento, Civitavecchia (for Rome) and Livorno, Italy; Monte Carlo; and Barcelona, Alicante and Malaga, Spain.

The voyage will end with a crossing of the Atlantic to Bermuda and Florida; a transit of the Panama Canal; and stops along the west coast of Central America.

Regent just returned to around-the-world cruising this year after a six-year hiatus. The line’s 490-passenger Seven Seas Navigator finished an around-the-world voyage in May, and the ship will sail another one in 2018.

The new globe-circling voyages have come after an expansion at Regent that saw the addition of a fourth vessel, the 750-passenger Seven Seas Explorer.

Fares for the new world cruise start at $64,999 per person. The price includes first class airfare to and from San Francisco, exclusive shore-side events and several other perks.

By Gene Sloan Courtesey CNBC / USAToday