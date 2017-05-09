Luxury Mother’s Day: Accessible luxury for mom that will keep her on the go

The big day to celebrate mom is right around the corner and what better way to acknowledged ‘mother’ than by showering her with luxury and comfort

Luxury brands are coming to terms with ‘the a new practicality’ as designers come up with more accessible fashion that appeals to a bigger demographic. And when it comes to mom, only the best is acceptable so our friends at Cocorose London have come up with a line of fancy yet affordable footwear that an active mom on the go will fully appreciate!

For more style ideas, check out this infographic with the 10 best designs that are hip and trendy. Just like mom!

By Doron Levy Courtesy TheTopTier Digital Media / Cocorose London