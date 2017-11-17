Luxury On The Water! The Arkup Mobile Overwater Villas

A life on the water does not seem like a bad way to live out our lives, right? Well, we meant that literally and today we get a look at a unique structure that allows you to live life on the water; quite literally. The Arkup Mobile Overwater Villas bring together elements of a houseboat, luxury yacht, and oil rig, all for the sake of maritime living. These unique creations were designed by Dutch architect Koen Olthuis.

The villas feature 4,350 square-feet of space while coming with ready for solar power for a green way of life. The first model features four bedrooms, a living room, kitchen, and laundry room, while unique details and high-end finishes make a nice touch. The villas feature floor-to-ceiling windows with stunning views, while an impressive hydraulic self-elevating system can lift it above the waves. Have a look at this intriguing design of the future in the images below and head over to learn more from Arkup immediately.

By Jesse James Courtesy StupidDOPE!