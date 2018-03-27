Luxury Rezidor brand opens new Dubai hotel

Radisson Blu, the upper upscale hotel brand, has announced its latest opening in Dubai – Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront – as it continues its expansion in key global cities.

The hotel is located in Dubai’s Business Bay and is also home to the city’s newest nightlife destination, the Gotha nightclub, the world’s second after Cannes.

Gotha Club Dubai is set across 16,000 square feet and will attract major headliners and plenty of VIP guests, a statement said.

With a 1,000-person capacity, Gotha will bring its famed themed nights and celebrity performances to the heart of Dubai.

Complete with a 15-metre long bar and 47 VIP tables, the club also features a green room especially for the weekly international artists.

Tim Cordon, area senior vice president, Middle East, Turkey and Africa, the Rezidor Hotel Group said: “We are very proud and excited to open our fifth Radisson Blu hotel in Dubai, one of the world’s most attractive travel destinations and key regional commerce hub.

“The tourism sector in Dubai continues to grow and flourish as a result of the Emirate’s remarkable vision in creating a world-class destination for entertainment and culture… We are delighted to open another flagship Radisson Blu hotel in such a prominent location in Dubai and contribute to this growth.”

The hotel has 432 rooms and suites, a choice of restaurants including the Fire Lake Grill House & Cocktail Bar, Larder and Republic & Co.

One of the hotel’s standout offerings is Makar, a Scottish whisky and cigar bar, a statement said.

Courtesy ArabianBusiness.com