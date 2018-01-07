Luxury Super Bowl Rentals

Unless you’ve been buried under mounds of blankets watching Netflix and eating peanut butter blossoms for the past few weeks, you know that Super Bowl LII is coming to Minneapolis in a month. Civic leaders and event planners are really, really pumped along with a select group of homeowners who have listed their properties to rent to some of the projected one million visitors heading our way for the big game and related festivities. This is the regular Joe’s opportunity to cash in on the event and many are doing just that.

Like splurging on a luxury hotel on vacation, many Super Bowl visitors want the comfort and amenities of a well-appointed and/or conveniently located home, and are willing to pay for it. Many come early in the week to enjoy events leading up to the game and spend time exploring the city. Here are a few local homes listed on HomeAway/VRBO that are still available in the luxury range of $5,000-$9,000 per night. And if you’re still considering renting out your home, it’s not too late although you need to consider a few things. But don’t wait, rentals are booking fast.

For $9,000 per night you can stay in this 8,000-square-foot bright, contemporary double geodesic home. It has 6BRs, 4 1/2 BAs, a fitness room, indoor putting green, bouncy castle, mini stage and two kitchens which make it a good choice for bigger groups with kids. The owners are also throwing in a chef who will cook a nightly meal and a personal trainer/yoga instructor/masseuse. Located about 25 minutes from the stadium in Eden Prairie across from the walking/cross-country skiing trails and natural beauty of Bryant Lake Park.

This 2015 built 4 BR, 4 1/2 bath house in Edina is also listed for $9,000 per night. It has a gourmet kitchen, heated 3-car garage, plenty of big screen TVs, is within walking distance to 50th and France shops, theater and restaurants, and is located just 11 miles from the stadium.

Also clocking in at $9,000 per night is this older, Victorian style home located in the Mississippi River on Nicollet Island. It’s cozy with 3BRs, 1 1/2 BAs and is only a mile and a half from the stadium. Even closer are North Loop and Northeast bars, restaurants, and shops. Since Nicollet Island is part of the Saint Anthony Falls, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, it’s also an opportunity to stay smack dab in the middle of Minneapolis history.