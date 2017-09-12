LUXURY TOYBOX: Top of the line accessories for the ultimate 4×4

There is no doubt that the SUV and crossover revolution continues to change car purchasing habits. When it comes to luxury, most well known brands have either debuted an SUV, crossover or have floated the idea through concepts or renderings. Car pundits still scratch their heads as ultra luxurious Maserati and Bentley SUV’s roll down the highway.

While most of these ‘trucks’ wrap their occupants in the finest leathers and materials, off road enthusiasts easily thumb their nose at these ‘posers’ and instead gravitate to more tried and trusted 4×4 brands such as Jeep.

The iconic Jeep Wrangler is probably the most recognized vehicle silhouette in the world. Essentially unchanged from its original WWII beginnings, the current Wrangler design is a true off roading vehicle that can overcome almost any kind of terrain or condition.

The popularity of the Wrangler means a huge selection of improvement and aftermarket parts so owners can increase the capabilities of their Jeeps as well as stylize them to their own personalities.

Jeeps are known for being able to traverse most terrain but installing an aftermarket Wrangler lift kit will give adventure seekers real rock climbing ability and the ultimate in off road capability. An upgraded Wrangler means the ability to explore the unknown and unreachable.

One of the key components to off roading is the proper tires. All season and light truck tires just won’t cut it in difficult conditions such as mud, snow, gravel and marsh. Jeeps and 4x4s are designed to tackle the toughest terrain and having the proper rubber installed will mean a safe and secure end to any off road experience. Nitto tires are the ultimate tire upgrade for Jeep Wranglers and offer the best traction in the most extreme conditions and difficult road types.

Bogs, rocks, mud and inclines are no match for a fully tricked out Wrangler and affluent enthusiasts turn to the Jeep brand for the ultimate 4×4 experience and adventure.

By Doron Levy Courtesy TheTopTier Digital Media