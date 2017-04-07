Macallan range breaks record with almost $1Million at Sotheby’s Hong Kong

A set of rare the Macallan whiskies housed in limited-edition Lalique crystal decanters sold at Sotheby’s Hong Kong on April 2 for $993,000—a new world record for any lot of whisky sold at auction with all proceeds donated to Hong Kong-based and other Asian charities.

The collection consisted of: The Macallan in Lalique – Exceptional Oak Cask, 50 Years Old; The Macallan in Lalique – Natural Colour, 55 Years Old; The Macallan in Lalique – Finest Cut, 57 Years Old; The Macallan in Lalique – Curiously Small Stills, 60 Years Old; The Macallan in Lalique – Spiritual Home, 62 Years Old; The Macallan in Lalique – Peerless Spirit, 65 Years Old.

In addition to the six decanters, the lot included six miniature bottles from the Macallan’s Fine and Rare series (two each from 1937, 1938, and 1939), six pairs of exquisite Lalique whisky glasses, and autographs from the Macallan’s master blenders.

“This remarkable conclusion to The Macallan in Lalique Six Pillars series is a symbol of the strength behind our long-standing partnership and our unwavering commitment to going beyond the ordinary,” said Ken Grier, creative director for The Macallan. “To achieve this outstanding price at auction is testament to the quality, detail and absolute skill and mastery of the Lalique craftsmen and our expert whisky makers, and we are proud that this work of art has secured a wonderful contribution to Asian charities.”

Courtesy TheOpulentClub.com