Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London debuts the WICKED Afternoon Tea

Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London is delighted to announce an exclusive WICKED afternoon tea in celebration of the musical’s recent promotion to London’s 16th longest running show in theatre history.

The imaginative tea by Executive Pastry Chef, Paul Thielblemont explores the untold story of the Witches of Oz as they try to defy gravity. A fun way to experience the magic of musical theatre for afternoon tea enthusiasts, or perhaps a Halloween treat for families looking for an afternoon outing.

WICKED is one of the most celebrated and successful musicals of all time. The musical tells the incredible story of an unlikely but profound friendship between Glinda and Elphaba. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfil their destinies as Glinda The Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

WICKED Afternoon Tea will be available in The Rosebery Lounge at Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London from 5 September 2017. Afternoon Tea is priced at GBP 28 per Munchkin (kids) and GBP 53 per adult.

The WICKED Afternoon Tea includes:

A selection of sandwiches

Pastries including matcha and hazelnut finger topped with Glinda’s sparkly shoe; Elphaba’s milk chocolate mousse and caramel hat; The Good Witch’s dark chocolate choux

Plain and raisin scones served with clotted cream, rose petal jam and lemon curd

Accompanied with selection of over 40 rare teas

For bookings or more information about the WICKED Afternoon Tea, contact reservations at Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London directly on + 44 (0) 20 7201 3828 or via email molonrosebery@mohg.com.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com