Mandarin Oriental, Milan launches vintage Ferrari self-drive Lake Como experience

Mandarin Oriental, Milan has launched a luxury, self-drive Lake Como package. In addition to enjoying suite accommodation at Mandarin Oriental, Milan, guests will have an opportunity to drive to Lake Como in a vintage Ferrari and experience a private tour aboard a classic Riva speedboat. The day trip can be tailored to guests’ wishes.

A one-hour drive north of Milan, Lake Como is the most exclusive of the Italian Lakes, its shoreline dotted with historic villas backed by magnificent gardens.

Guests booking the Lake Como Luxury Vintage Experience package can take pleasure in driving a Ferrari Dino 246 GT Gallettoni through picturesque villages and some of Italy’s prettiest countryside. On arrival at Lake Como, guests will enjoy a private, three-hour boat ride aboard a glamorous Riva Aquarama. Champagne and canapés will be served on board, while they are shown their chosen places of interest round the lake.

Although lunch is not included in the package, Mandarin Oriental, Milan’s concierge can advise on lakeside restaurants based on guest’s preferences, and arrange table reservations.

A personal road assistant driver will accompany guests from Milan in a separate vehicle and be on call to ensure a smooth rental experience from start to finish, providing valet parking, car wash, refuelling service and technical support.

On request, the package can include nearby Lake Maggiore, home to genteel towns with oleanders and palms lining the lakefront. The lake destination, choice of car, and duration of the drive and boat tour in the Lake Como Luxury Vintage Experience package are decided by the guest.

Available until 30 September 2017, the Lake Como Luxury Vintage Experience is priced from EUR 5100 per room per night, and the basic package includes:

Mandarin Oriental, Milan suite accommodation for two for a minimum of two nights

One-way transfer from Milan Linate or Malpensa Airport to Mandarin Oriental, Milan

Daily breakfast for two in-room or at Mandarin Bar & Bistrot

A 90-minute self-drive experience to Lake Como in a Ferrari Dino 246 GT Gallettoni, including fuel and mileage capped at 150km

Personalised road trip itinerary to Lake Como and personal driving assistant on call at any time via handheld radio

Road assistance service with valet parking, car wash, refuelling and technical support to ensure a smooth rental experience

A private, three-hour tour aboard a Riva Aquarama speedboat with captain services, including champagne and canapés

10 per cent discount on treatments at The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Milan

