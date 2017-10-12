Marriott to open W Hotel in Rome

W Hotels Worldwide plans to open the W Rome in 2021, marking the first time that the W brand will land in Italy. W Rome will be developed in the Via Veneto neighborhood by Omnam Group through a real estate fund managed by Kryalos SGR.
W Hotels currently operates seven properties in Europe. Ten new W hotels are planned in the region, with the arrival of W Tel Aviv in early 2018, the opening of W Hotels in Madrid, Belgrade and Portugal’s Algarve coast in 2019 and Prague and Budapest in 2020. In addition to Rome, W Hotels is also slated to debut in Marbella and Edinburgh in 2021. W Hotels has a worldwide portfolio of more than 50 properties and is on track to reach 75 hotels by 2020.
Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com
