Marriott to open W Hotel in Rome

W Hotels Worldwide plans to open the W Rome in 2021, marking the first time that the W brand will land in Italy. W Rome will be developed in the Via Veneto neighborhood by Omnam Group through a real estate fund managed by Kryalos SGR.

W Rome will be located near the Spanish Steps and the boutiques of Via Condotti, and the property will have 159 guestrooms and suites across two 19th century properties on Via Liguria. Originally intended for residential use, the buildings previously operated as a hotel and offices for government ministries and private companies. The structures will be renovated and rebranded under the W brand while retaining its historic architecture.

W Hotels currently operates seven properties in Europe. Ten new W hotels are planned in the region, with the arrival of W Tel Aviv in early 2018, the opening of W Hotels in Madrid, Belgrade and Portugal’s Algarve coast in 2019 and Prague and Budapest in 2020. In addition to Rome, W Hotels is also slated to debut in Marbella and Edinburgh in 2021. W Hotels has a worldwide portfolio of more than 50 properties and is on track to reach 75 hotels by 2020.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com