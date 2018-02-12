Marriott’s Luxury Brands to expand further in 2018

Marriott International Luxury Brands group offers a boundless network of landmark hotels and resorts in more than 60 countries through The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Bulgari Hotels & Resorts, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, EDITION, The Luxury Collection, JW Marriott and W Hotels, providing an unmatched variety of transformative luxury experiences.

From former palaces in Venice and Vienna, to skyscrapers in Hong Kong and Dubai, to intimate, remote escapes in the Maldives and Mexico, the breadth of our portfolio is incomparable. Celebrating the distinct nature and individuality of every brand and location, the company has 200 luxury hotels in the pipeline, representing 20 new countries – from Iceland and Nepal, to Cuba and the Philippines.

Marriott International is set to open nearly 40 luxury hotels in 2018 as the company continues to cater to a new affluent traveler, offering an unmatched variety of transformative travel experiences. Providing globetrotters with a truly global perspective and an unparalleled portfolio of eight distinct luxury brands

The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis Hotels & Resorts Further Define the Luxury Landscape in 2018

The Ritz-Carlton, the legendary hospitality brand with 94 hotels in 31 countries, will continue to set the standard in luxury in 2018. 2018 will also see renovations of key properties including The Ritz-Carlton, Berlin and The Ritz-Carlton, Istanbul. With three Ritz-Carlton Reserve properties open.

St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, with 42 hotels in 21 countries today, is scheduled to celebrate the renovation of The St. Regis Rome in 2018, as well as openings in destinations such as Cairo and Amman.

Luxury Rebel W Hotels Spins Explosive Global Footprint

Scheduled to reach 75 hotels by 2020, W Hotels skillfully balances the power of a global brand with the relevance and personality of a local insider. 2018 will be a year of unprecedented growth for the brand with 8 hotels set to open, ranging from Tel Aviv and Dubai to Brisbane and Panama City.

EDITION Set to Reach 20 Properties by 2020

With seven new properties scheduled to launch across three continents, and many more in the pipeline, 2018 will mark a pivotal moment for EDITION. Created through a ground-breaking partnership between boutique hotel creator and innovator Ian Schrager and Marriott International, the EDITION brand is slated to grow exponentially from a collection of four to eleven properties by the end of 2018. Following The Sanya EDITION’s launch in December 2016, EDITION’s Asian presence is scheduled to expand with two additional properties launching in Shanghai and Bangkok in 2018.

With a Growing Global Portfolio, The Luxury Collection Embodies Experiential Travel

A rapidly growing ensemble of 102 hotels in more than 30 countries around the world, The Luxury Collection takes guests on journeys to the world’s most inspiring places, enriching and transforming modern global travel with authentic and indigenous experiences. The Luxury Collection is set to debut 10 properties next year in captivating locations that span the globe, including Los Cabos, Savannah, Vail and Okinawa.

JW Marriott Expands Global Footprint and Breathes New Life into Iconic Properties

Inspired by its legendary namesake, JW Marriott is a brand committed to cultivating enriching experiences for guests seeking approachable, modern luxury. With 79 hotels and resorts today in nearly 30 countries, including the recent openings of JW Marriott properties in Vancouver, Jaipur and Phu Quoc, an island oasis off the coast of Vietnam, the brand is looking forward to yet another milestone year with openings slated for 2018 in Nashville and the Maldives.

