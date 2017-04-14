Maserati Ghibli Nerissimo Edition revealed at 2017 New York Auto Show

Globally popular Italian premium carmaker Maserati has unveiled the Ghibli Nerissimo Edition at the 2017 New York Auto Show. The name Nerissimo is Italian for ‘extremely black’ and production of this special edition will be limited to only 450 units. The Nerissimo is available in the Ghibli, Ghibli S and the Ghibli S Q4 versions.

The Nerissimo edition distinguishes itself from a regular version by offering 20-inch Urano wheels with a glossy black finish, black door handles, black window trim and black grille features. The black theme is extended to the interiors too. The cabin is done up in black leather with red stitching on it and the gear-shift paddles too get a similar all-black treatment. The vehicle also gets INOX sport pedals, red brake calipers, dark mirror interior trim, sport seats and a sporty steering wheel. Additionally, the Ghibli S and S Q4 versions of the Nerissimo will be equipped with Harman Kardon stereo systems, while safety and convenience features like blind spot assist, front and rear parking sensors and a remote start, are offered as a standard across all models.

Each Nerissimo vehicle will have a badge located on the center console highlighting the fact that this is one of only 450 vehicles produced across the world. The S Q4 trim which was showcased at the event is powered by a Twin Turbo-charged 3.0-liter V6 engine that generates 398bhp of power and 550Nm of torque. The powerful engine comes mated to an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission along with All-Wheel Drive as standard. The vehicle claims to achieve a top speed of 283kph while comfortably does a 0-100kph in 4.7-seconds.

For customers with different tastes, Maserati has introduced two new packages – Luxury and Sport, for 2017 model. Additionally, Maserati’s new and varied offerings on display at the New York International Auto Show include two S versions of the Modena-based company’s first SUV, the Levante, one of which features the exclusive Ermenegildo Zegna Edition interior, as well as the Quattroporte S Q4 GranSport and GranTurismo Sport Special Edition.

by Nikhil Puthran Courtesy CarTrade