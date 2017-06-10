Maserati Promises its Plug-in Hybrid SUV Won’t be Boring to Drive

Maserati believes it can still keep the exciting driving experience intact with the upcoming Levante plug-in hybrid.

The Italian automaker already confirmed last year it is working on a plug-in hybrid version of the Levante, which will likely borrow its powertrain from the Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid. Although supercars are turning to electrification to boost performance, the general perception still is that hybrids are boring to drive. Maserati wants to emphasize that just because its Levante is getting electrified, it won’t be boring behind the wheel.

Speaking to CarAdvice, the automaker’s head of overseas markets said the Levante plug-in hybrid will drive like a Maserati should. “If it will be a Maserati – Maserati means many things. One of these things is the pleasure of driving,” he said. “If we can deliver with hybrid technology or electric technology the same feeling that you can deliver with the current product range, why not.”

He also confirmed the vehicle is in development, and since the Levante shares its platform with the Ghibli and Quattroporte, don’t be surprised if the sedans also get plug-in hybrid options in the future.

