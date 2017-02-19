Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 Gransport To Make Canadian Debut At International Auto Show In Toronto

Maserati Showcases Italian Elegance and All-Wheel-Drive Performance with Toronto Vehicle Display

The all-new Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranSport will make its debut in Canada at the 2017 Canadian International Auto Show, the luxury Italian automaker today announced. In addition to the flagship Quattroporte in new GranSport trim, Maserati will also bring its entire product line-up to Toronto this month for a full display at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre event. As of 2017, Maserati now offers the Quattroporte in GranSport and GranLusso packages.

Of the vehicles scheduled to be showcased in Toronto, the display will include the all-new Levante SUV, equipped with an exclusive Ermenegildo Zegna interior and all-wheel-drive Q4 system, highlighting both the luxuriousness and all-weather capability of Maserati’s diverse model range.

In North America last year, Maserati sold 13,212 units, with Canada selling 678 of those vehicles. This was a 33.7 percent increase in Canadian sales from 2015, when 507 vehicles were sold.

The 2017 Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto will open to the public from February 17-26 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

The full list of Maserati vehicles on display in Toronto include the Ghibli S Q4 Sport, Quattroporte S Q4 GranSport, GranTurismo Convertible 60th Anniversary Edition, Levante and Levante S.

Quattroporte Model Year 2017

After unprecedented success in international markets, the Quattroporte has undergone a substantial restyling to accentuate its elegance without altering its signature Maserati personality.

With the restyling of the flagship Quattroporte, Maserati has launched a new range strategy to offer its highly demanding clientele the additional choice of two unique trim options emphasizing the two key pillars of the brand’s DNA: GranLusso and GranSport.

The vehicle on display in Toronto, the Quattroporte S Q4 GranSport, features the GranSport trim, underscoring the sporty character of the Quattroporte while enhancing the aggressive appearance of the car. Thanks to new exterior design cues and interior content that reflect the legendary racing heritage of the Maserati brand.

On the front of the Quattroporte GranSport, the dedicated restyling for the center and side air intakes improves the cooling function while showcasing an aggressive front area. The lower fascia is linked to the grille with aerodynamic inspired splits. The back is characterized by an evident composition between a center fuselage and two side pockets that focus the attention on the exhausts.

With a 404 horsepower V6 engine, the Quattroporte S Q4 can go from 0-100 km/h in 4.9 seconds before reaching its top speed of 286 km/h. The 523-horsepower Quattroporte GTS, with a 3.8L V8 engine, can sprint from 0-100 km/h in 4.7 seconds, leading to a top speed of 310 km/h.

Quattroporte S Q4 pricing starts at C$ 122,680 in 2017, with the V8-equipped Quattroporte GTS available starting at C$ 165,250.

Levante Model Year 2017

The Levante, Maserati’s first SUV, has distinctive Italian style and breathtaking design features. It continues to impress by showcasing Maserati’s key characteristics of design, exclusivity and performance.

Engine-wise, the Levante is equipped with the latest evolution of the Maserati 3.0-liter V6 engine. The two versions of the twin-turbo engine are acclaimed for their unique Maserati signature sound and for their exceptional performance.

The Maserati V6 engine with twin turbochargers is available in two versions with different horsepower: the top of the range, Levante S, delivers 424 hp and the exciting Levante delivers 345 hp. The most powerful Levante sprints to 100 km/h in 5.1 seconds and has a top speed of 264 km/h, while the figures for the 345 hp version are 5.9 seconds and 251 km/h respectively.

The Levante is currently available in Canadian dealerships with a starting price of C$ 88,900 for the 345 hp Levante and C$ 98,600 for the 424 hp Levante S model (not including destination and delivery).

Ghibli Model Year 2017

For 2017 the Maserati Ghibli range remains faithful to its DNA, offering unmistakable class, top-quality performance and a thrilling yet comfortable driving experience in a premium saloon that is more desirable than ever before.

The exterior design stands out for its coupé-like philosophy and several unique features, like the distinctive c-pillar that bears the iconic “Saetta” logo, the frameless doors, and the pronounced grille resembling iconic Maserati cars of the 1950s.

The MY17 takes a further step towards satisfying individual taste with the introduction of two new packages, Luxury and Sport, enhancing the standard features of every Maserati. The packages are designed to appeal to customers with differing tastes.

In terms of engines, the Ghibli features the acclaimed, Ferrari-built, Twin Turbo-charged 3.0-litre V6 engine with an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission, featuring a Start & Stop function.

The Ghibli S Q4 delivers 404 horsepower and the handling agility of Maserati Q4 intelligent all-wheel drive, gripping the road for maximum performance. It accelerates from 0-100 km/h in mph in 4.8 seconds, reaching a top speed of 284 km/h.

Standard Ghibli pricing starts at C$ 84,950 with the Ghibli S Q4 pricing beginning at C$ 93,950.

