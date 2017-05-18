Maybach opens new store in Vienna, Austria

Maybach has recently opened a new flagship store in Austria in the capital city of Vienna. The boutique opened its doors in the heart of Vienna at Himmelpfortgasse 13 in the 1st district. High-quality accessories, elegant luggage, exclusive glasses and fine leather goods from Maybach – icons of luxury are now available inside Vienna’s branch.

Further Maybach flagship stores and boutiques are also available in Berlin, Munich (Germany), Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) and Valkenswaard (Netherlands).

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com