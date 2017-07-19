Mayfair Hotel Los Angeles reveals new renovations

The historic Mayfair Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles is poised to reveal the second of its three redesign phases later this summer. The latest phase will mark the arrival of the hotel’s reimagined lobby. Spearheaded by Los Angeles-based designer Gulla Jónsdóttir, the latest upgrade recalls the golden age of Hollywood with modern and contemporary details throughout.

Upon arrival, guests are welcomed by a soaring atrium clad with glass and black iron lattice, which will contrast the hotel’s Roaring Twenties-style décor with modern, locally informed elements. Dramatic high ceilings, black cage chandeliers, and a fireplace reflect architectural patterns of the original design, while a large illuminated sculpture installed above the bar injects a contemporary statement. The energetic atmosphere will promote creativity and collaboration with the appointment of private event spaces, including the three-story, brick-clad ballroom, which spans 2,117 square feet and features a large, ornate chandelier. Two boardrooms and the 750-square-foot mezzanine will serve as alternative meeting venues. Several bar options, including the large, double-sided cocktail bar, intimate library, and a podcast studio will arrive as well.

The elegant reception desk will highlight a colorful, street art-inspired painting along with an original work from artist Patricia Torkan. Plush couches and chairs will be installed in the lounge space to continue a sultry theme, while folding doors that open to the patio ensure an airy, California quality. The unique coffee venue Fairgrounds Coffee will launch its new flagship in the lobby as well.The new dining offering includes several new venues. The first up for the historic Mayfair (which dates to the 1920s) is Eve American Bistro. The standalone restaurant plays with European and California menu influences to include everything from rotisserie’d duck and lamb to oysters to tableside preparations and big steaks. The restaurant will be overseen by chef Scott Commings, who spent years in the Gordon Ramsay empire, and has plans for dinner to start, followed by lunch and weekend brunch.

