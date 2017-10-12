McLaren Builds Two 650S MSO R Models for One Lucky Customer

The McLaren 650S may have already been replaced by the 720S, but one McLaren customer is still interested in the older British supercar.

A wealthy enthusiast recently approached McLaren’s Special Operations division and requested they build him more powerful, performance-focused versions of the 650S and 650S Spider. The two cars have identical exterior and interior specifications and have also received the same performance upgrades.

The 650S MSO R and MSO R Spider differ from regular versions of the cars thanks to a unique Liquid Silver exterior color, exposed carbon fiber components, Delta Red pinstriping, black 5-spoke black wheels and MSO R badges and branding. The cars also get an MSO rear spoiler, louvered fenders, a roof scoop and a large rear wing.

Both vehicles feature red leather upholstery inside, which is joined by black Alcantara trim, red stitching, MSO R logos, a carbon fiber steering wheel with a Delta Red center stripe, gloss black trim and air vents and carbon fiber gauge bezels. A bespoke instrument cluster display with shift lights is also present.

MSO worked its magic on the 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine as well, boosting output to 680 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. The power boost comes in part from a new ‘crossover’ exhaustsystem, which features a longer pipe length for better air flow. The exhaust system is garnished with black titanium end-pipes for a sportier look.

“A typical MSO Personal Commission extends beyond paint colours and materials and finishes to encompass changes to body and interior design and also dynamic and powertrain enhancements as required,” said McLaren marketing boss Jolyon Nash. “The result is a McLaren personalised by MSO to become a car that is literally one of a kind – or in the case of these stunning MSO R cars, one of a matched pair.”

Courtesy Luxury4Play