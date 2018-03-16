McLaren Hyper-GT Will Shame McLaren F1’s 243 MPH Top Speed

The new three-seat Hyper-GT supercar will be faster than the iconic McLaren F1, which was at one time the fastest production car ever made with a top speed of 243 mph.

The British automaker made the announcement today, saying the Hyper-GT “will achieve the highest top speed of any McLaren yet with the capability to exceed the 243mph peak speed of the legendary McLaren F1 road car. ” It will serve as the third addition to the McLaren Ultimate Series line of vehicles – following the P1 and Senna, and is also described as the most luxurious McLaren to date.

Powering the Hyper-GT will be a gas-hybrid powertrain, likely consisting of McLaren’s 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 from the 720S and a number of electric motors. McLaren’s staying quiet in regards to output, but we’re expecting it to match or exceed the 903 hp output of the P1’s electrified powertrain.

Just 106 examples of the Hyper-GT will be built, all of which have already been claimed at a purchase price of £1.6 million before taxes, or about $2.2 million USD. Each vehicle will also be personalized to the owner’s tastes by McLaren Special Operations, ensuring that no two examples are the same. The Hyper-GT name, along with the BP23 codename that has also been used to refer to the new three-seat McLaren, is a working title. The British manufacturer says an official name will be announced closer to the vehicle’s launch and that it won’t be alphanumeric nomenclature like P1.

More details on the McLaren Hyper-GT, or BP23, will be announced later in the year.

