McLaren is Now the King of the Nurburgring (Sort Of)

The street-legal McLaren P1 LM has set a new Nurburgring record.

The British automaker has announced the street-legal version of its hardcore track-only P1 GTR has turned in a Nurburgring lap time of 6:43.2, not only beating the Lamborghini Huracan Performante’s time of 6:52.01, but also the NIO EP9’s previous record of 6:45.90.

The McLaren P1 LM is converted by Lanzante, a British company that claimed victory at the 1995 24 Hours of Le Mans with the McLaren F1 GTR. The project is the latest collaboration between Lanzante and Kenny Brack, known madman, famous for his 1999 Indianapolis 500 victory, 1998 Indy Racing win, and a gold medal at the 2009 Rally-X during the X-Games.

Expect McLaren’s Nurburgring lap time to be debated, much like Lamborghini’s was. In hopes of shutting down some controversy, the British automaker said after the P1 LM laid down its lap time, the car drove directly from Nurburgring back to the U.K., and there are photos to prove it.

But like the Lamborghini Huracan Performante, the McLaren P1 LM received specially designed tires for the lap attempt. Pirelli made a specific size and compound road legal Trofeo tire for the McLaren P1 LM.

Only five McLaren P1 LMs will be built and all are sold. The company says the units are heading to Japan, the U.S., U.A.E. and the U.K.