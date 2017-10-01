McLaren Shows Off Three Seat BP23 Hypercar Mule

McLaren has showed off a prototype test mule for its upcoming BP23 three-seat hypercar.

The test mule is based on the McLaren 720S, but unlike that car, features a central seating position flanked by space for two passenger seats on either side. According to McLaren, the production BP23 (which refers to ‘bespoke project two, three seater’) will feature a heavily modified version of the 720S’ carbon fiber monocoque and a twin-turbocharged V8 couple with a hybrid system. The car’s focus won’t be handling performance (though you can bet it will be pretty agile around a circuit) but rather long distance driving. McLaren envisions three passengers traveling in comfort in the car for long periods of time with plenty of space for luggage.

The British automaker says the BP23 will be the “fastest ever McLaren,” so it’s reasonable to assume it will eclipse the 240 mph top speed of the McLaren F1. To do that, it will probably need a greater output than the 903 hp on offer from the P1’s hybrid powertrain – perhaps as high as 1,000 hp or more.

With only 109 examples to be constructed, each of which have already been sold, the BP23 will be a highly exclusive product. It will likely arrive in 2019, but surprisingly, it won’t be the next hypercar to come from Woking. The automaker is also working on a more track-focused car, currently being referred to as the P15, that will make around 800 horsepower from a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. Active aero, a lightweight carbon monocoque and a stripped out racing-inspired cabin are on the table as well, which should help to make the P15 one of the fastest road-going cars ever when it arrives next year.

Stay tuned for more info on the BP23 and the P15 as it becomes available.

Courtesy Luxury4Play