Meadowood Napa Valley Receives Triple Five-Star Award from Forbes Travel Guide

Meadowood has been honored with a rare triple Five-Star award from Forbes Travel Guide, the world’s only independent global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas.

Through the thoughtful and professional dedication of the Meadowood team, the estate has joined an elite group of only 13 hotels in the world to have all three Five-Star designations (Hotel, Restaurant and Spa) at the same property.

“We are incredibly grateful to our colleagues for challenging themselves each and every day to be the very best,” comments Meadowood General Manager Patrick Nayrolles. “They are genuine, warm and passionate and I have great respect for them. We are also very thankful for what we have learned during the last several years from the professionals at Forbes Travel Guide.”

The Restaurant at Meadowood earned its Five-Star designation in 2013, followed by the Meadowood Spa earning its Five Stars in 2017. The balance of the Meadowood estate joined the list of Five-Star hotels worldwide this year.

“Forbes Travel Guide is especially proud of the commitment to service excellence shown by the team at Meadowood Napa Valley,” says Gerard J. Inzerillo, Chief Executive Officer of Forbes Travel Guide. “Through its unwavering dedication to deliver the best guest experience at every turn, this is a team that covers the finest details, and we are proud to add it to the collection of the world’s finest hotels. The warmth and kindness shown by the staff is infectious, the surroundings are truly beautiful and this property is a bucket-list must.”

As the global authority on luxury travel, Forbes Travel Guide’s team of expert inspectors anonymously evaluated more than 1,000 properties in 50 countries to establish the 2018 ratings.

Rigorous standards focus on graciousness, thoughtfulness and a sense of personalized service, placing special emphasis on the importance of how guests feel and what they will remember most about their time spent on the property.

The Meadowood estate was purchased in 1979 as the Napa Valley wine industry was beginning to draw interest from critics and enthusiasts around the world. The owners envisioned Meadowood as a place that would serve at once as a common ground for the local winegrowing community, and a destination for discerning guests wishing to immerse themselves in the Napa Valley way of life.

“Our vision,” says Meadowood Founding Partner H. William “Bill” Harlan, “was to create a fine country resort; perhaps among the best in the world. Central to our values have always been an appreciation for nature, wellness and traditional pastimes, including the enjoyment of conversation, food and wine. We are deeply grateful to the Meadowood leadership and staff for so caringly and genuinely bringing these values to life for our guests. Additionally, we are indebted to the trainers and mentors at Forbes Travel Guide for their discernment, encouragement and invaluable expertise.”

For more information about Meadowood Napa Valley, please visit www.meadowood.com.

Courtesy Luxury Travel Magazine