Meet Aurea: an elegant superyacht with her own beach club

The craftsmen at Italian luxury yacht builders, Rossinavi, have joined forces with the iconic design studio, Pininfarina, to create an elegant superyacht that takes luxury and creativity to a whole new level. The styling house based in Turin, Pininfarina, are best known for some of the most exotic Maseratis, Ferraris and Alfa Romeos.

Aurea is inspired by the lines of the sea

The 70 metre superyacht, Aurea, takes its inspiration from the lines of the sea. Its fluid lines are a hallmark of Pininfarina’s flowing, iconic style. The yacht’s shape is both dynamic and harmonious. Its upper band frames the bridge perfectly and then descends downstairs, where it joins the owners deck seamlessly.

An evolutionary superyacht

Aurea is an evolutionary superyacht designed for those of you who wish to explore the sea in style. The boat features expansive exterior spaces with water access on either side of the hull and comes complete with two swimming pools. There’s no doubt that Pininfarina have taken beautiful design elements from their long history of car design and blended them with a superb level of creativity into the ever so elegant Aurea.

A special focus on unparalleled lifestyle

This first collaboration between the two iconic Italian companies has put a special focus on unparalleled lifestyle. The elegant superyacht has her very own beach club, created to ensure the ultimate lifestyle for both owner and guests. Aurea’s beach club is of a record size for a yacht of these dimensions.

Space and light

Aurea boasts three spacious outdoor decks. Large windows have been included to ensure that each deck is flooded with plenty of natural light. On the main deck you’ll find the longitudinal balcony which is covered with a folding bulwark in order to create private spaces, along with the guest cabins.

The power can be housed in the centre of the yacht, as Aurea is propelled by a diesel-electric motor. This is how the designers have managed to create such wonderful, large light-filled spaces.

By Paul Johnson Courtesy A Luxury Travel Blog