Mercedes-AMG GT Concept revealed in Geneva Motor Show

The Mercedes-AMG GT Concept is the clearest indication yet of what the automaker’s upcoming Formula 1-inspired four-door supercar will appear like and go like.

The new automobile is the first celebratory concept prepared throughout 2017 to mark AMG’s 50th anniversary. However along with marking a birthday, the vehicle should be viewed as marking the birth of a third unique AMG-infused model line.

“With the Mercedes-AMG GT Concept, we are providing a preview of our third totally autonomously developed sports car. And extending the appealing AMG GT family to include a four-door variation,” stated Mercedes-AMG chairman, Tobias Moers.

The vehicle which shows Mercedes’s brand-new overarching design language that will soon be utilized to revitalize all of its present model lines– is pitched as a super sports car on the track or Autobahn and a super-practical high-end four-door fastback. A lot so that it has extremely generous truck proportions that can be boosted by moving the rear seats.

However, it also has foldaway mini electronic cameras that replace standard wing mirrors and concealing behind the really vibrant front grille is the same kind of active aerodynamics and cooling systems discovered on the present Mercedes-AMG GT cars.

“The GT Concept embodies the most severe expression of our design idiom and highlights anew the autonomous profile of AMG as a performance brand,” stated Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer Daimler AG. “Through best percentages, it produces a puristic design with the emphasis on its surface areas, including sensual shapes and is hot and cool at the same time.”

The general visual impression is a replacement for the present generation CLS, the luxury GT that introduced in the existing trend for four-door cars that appear like sports coupes. Due to its popularity we now have the BMW 6-Series Grand Coupe, the Audi A7 and the Volkswagen Arteon Gran Turismo.

However, what this automobile offers that its rivals cannot, at least in its principle kind, is a hybrid powertrain established by the Mercedes Petronas AMG Formula 1 group that sees a twin-turbo V8 mated to a second battery-powered electrical motor.” [It] shows how we are specifying the performance of the future at AMG,” stated Moers. “This performance hybrid powertrain offers a remarkable electrical range and the chance to create a system output of as much as 600 kW (800hp) in its last level of development. It covers the sprint from 0-100 in less than three seconds– which represents a super sports car level.”

