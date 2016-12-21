Mercedes-Benz allows in-home drivers complete control

German automaker Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz is now allowing consumers complete control over their vehicles without having to step foot outside of their homes through Google Home capability.

With so many advances in technology happening, the auto industry is miles ahead in terms of innovation. A series of luxury vehicle manufacturers such as Mercedes are integrating with at-home virtual assistants, allowing consumers to complete various tasks with just their voice, such as turning on the car and getting fuel info.

“In the last decade, we’ve seen a range of benefits when smart technology is combined with transportation,” said Sajjad Khan, vice president of digital vehicle & mobility at Daimler.

Driving convenience

Mercedes has now integrated with the Google Assistant on Google Home. Google Home owners can control their vehicles and get information without having to be in their vehicles.

Users can speak to the Google Assistant to turn on their vehicles, assign heating and cooling settings, lock and unlock doors and stay updated on fuel and charge levels. For instance, during the winter months, vehicle owners can speak to Google Home to turn on their Mercedes and set the heat.

Users simply say “OK Google, turn on the car,” or any other command they wish to accomplish. The innovative experience keeps up a luxury atmosphere for affluent customers who have purchased Mercedes-Benz, as well as Google Home.

Google Home is the technology giant’s product that takes the form of a speaker but allows users to complete a wide array of tasks just by speaking commands to the Google Assistant.

Digital assistants and automakers

While Mercedes is one of the first original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to integrate with the Google Assistant, luxury automakers are clambering to incorporate IoT into their strategies.

For instance, German automaker BMW recently enabled owners to operate functions of their vehicles from inside their homes by integrating Amazon’s Alexa voice service.

An extension of the BMW Connected application launched earlier this year that allows for remote control of functions and journey management, this latest development adds voice commands. BMW was the first automaker to announce Alexa compatibility within the United Kingdom and Germany, with this new integration that became available in September (see more).

Mercedes-Benz also recently showed that roads are not always a necessity after driving the width of the Scottish Highlands.

In what is to believed to be the first journey of its kind to be completed, Mercedes drove from the east coast to the west coast of the United Kingdom, without driving on any open public roads. Showcasing its four-wheel drive capabilities, Mercedes’ fleet for the expedition included dozen vehicles, mixed between its GLE, GLS and G-Class models (see more).

The Google Home integration is one of many innovations Mercedes plans on sharing with its customers over the next few years. Since the auto industry has been making leaps and bounds, Mercedes and others will have to continue innovating to stay on top.

“This newest integration shows just how intelligent the car of the future will be, and we plan to roll out more applications as the year progresses that will make daily life even more accessible and convenient,” Ms. Khan said.

By Courtesy Luxury Daily