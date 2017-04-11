Mercedes-Benz launches S-Class ‘Connoisseur’s Edition’

PUNE: Luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz launched their flagship luxury model, the S-Class ‘Connoisseur’s Edition’, on Wednesday. This is the fourth launch of the year from the German luxury car manufacturer this year.

The S-Class ‘Connoisseur’s Edition’ is available in both the S 350 d and S 400 variants. Engines for both variants are motorised by the 7G-TRONIC PLUS transmission. The S 350 d version comes with a 3-litre, V6 diesel engine producing 258 hp, with 620Nm of peak torque, while the S 400 is powered by a 3-litre, V6 petrol engine producing 333 hp and 480Nm of peak torque

The luxury car has multiple new features, including the Night View Assist Plus that enables drivers to detect pedestrians or larger animals sooner in the dark. Safety features for the vehicle include 8 airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), PRE-SAFE, dynamic cornering control system, adaptive brake with HOLD Function, brake assist, ASR hill start assist, 360 degree surround view camera and an active park assist.

It also offers ‘Energizing Hot Stone Massage’. In this new feature, the occupants can choose from two intensities – low and high, and the seat backrest comes with a massage mat with 14 air chambers which can be inflated or deflated via fast responding solenoid valves, developing a wave-like hot stone massage effect.

Roland Folger, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “The S-Class ‘Connoisseur’s Edition’ combines luxury, design and technology with the highest standards of perfection, surpassing the high expectations for a luxury sedan.”

The S 350 d is priced at Rs 1.21 crore and S 400 ‘Connoisseur’s Edition’ is priced at Rs 1.32 crore (ex-showroom, Pune).